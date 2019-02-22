Senior girls Lakers drown Eckville in exhibition game

The H.J. Cody Lakers senior girls basketball team made a trip to Eckville to take on the senior girls Aces in an exhibition game on Feb. 21.

The Lakers hit the court strong and pulled ahead to a 21-7 lead during the first quarter.

The senior girls’ scoring drive slowed a bit in the second quarter adding only nine points to the scoreboard to end the half with a score of 29-12.

The Lakers came out strong in the third quarter extending their lead over the Aces to 42-18 with only one quarter left of play.

At the final buzzer the score was 60-30 for the senior girls Lakers.

Sadie Jeffries was the top scorer for the Lakers with 25 points, followed by Hanna Sigfusson who scored nine points.

Sadie Jeffries shoots to add more points to the scoreboard against the Aces. Jeffries was the Lakers’ top scorer with 25 points in the Thursday night game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News