Janaya Scott goes in for a layup during the Lakers’ exhibition game against the Aces in Eckville on Feb. 21. The Lakers came out on top with a 60-30 victory. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Senior girls Lakers drown Eckville in exhibition game

H.J. Cody’s senior girls basketball team defeated the senior girls Aces 60-30 on Feb. 21

The H.J. Cody Lakers senior girls basketball team made a trip to Eckville to take on the senior girls Aces in an exhibition game on Feb. 21.

The Lakers hit the court strong and pulled ahead to a 21-7 lead during the first quarter.

The senior girls’ scoring drive slowed a bit in the second quarter adding only nine points to the scoreboard to end the half with a score of 29-12.

The Lakers came out strong in the third quarter extending their lead over the Aces to 42-18 with only one quarter left of play.

At the final buzzer the score was 60-30 for the senior girls Lakers.

Sadie Jeffries was the top scorer for the Lakers with 25 points, followed by Hanna Sigfusson who scored nine points.

Sadie Jeffries shoots to add more points to the scoreboard against the Aces. Jeffries was the Lakers’ top scorer with 25 points in the Thursday night game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Taiah Bromley holds the ball high as she looks for a fellow Laker to make a pass to in the first half of the exhibition game against the Eckville Aces. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Most Read