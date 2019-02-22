Senior girls Lakers drown Eckville in exhibition game

The H.J. Cody Lakers senior girls basketball team made a trip to Eckville to take on the senior girls Aces in an exhibition game on Feb. 21.
The Lakers hit the court strong and pulled ahead to a 21-7 lead during the first quarter.
The senior girls’ scoring drive slowed a bit in the second quarter adding only nine points to the scoreboard to end the half with a score of 29-12.
The Lakers came out strong in the third quarter extending their lead over the Aces to 42-18 with only one quarter left of play.
At the final buzzer the score was 60-30 for the senior girls Lakers.
Sadie Jeffries was the top scorer for the Lakers with 25 points, followed by Hanna Sigfusson who scored nine points.
Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter
@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter