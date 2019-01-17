Senior girls Lakers lose to Camrose at home

By Megan Roth
The Lakers hosted the first basketball game of 2019 on Jan. 10 and lost 52-47
The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction
Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win
Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.
Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program
Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12
The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario
Makkinga Market had a soft opening showcasing many of the different foods in store
Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background
They are in a red canoe, all clad in life jackets, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Ella-Grace are waving
UPDATED St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson says ‘Over-the-top NDP rhetoric’ not based in reality
UK PM can keep her job, after House of Commons voted 325-306
College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him
It’s about the people assigned to create a sixth branch of the armed services focused on space
Stettler hosting 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel
Evolutionary biologist John Nyakatura has spent years studying a 290-million-year-old fossil
Jackie Shane, now 78, has lived a very private life since she stopped performing