Senior girls Lakers lose to Camrose at home

By Megan Roth

The Lakers hosted the first basketball game of 2019 on Jan. 10 and lost 52-47

Sadie Jeffries takes the ball in for a layup after making a fast break from Camrose territory in the fourth quarter of the Jan. 10 game. Right until the final buzzer, the winner was up in the air as the lead switched back and forth multiple times. Ultimately the win went to Camrose, who won by five points.