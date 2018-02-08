Senior girls Lakers takes an L against Sabres

The Lakers hosted the Westaskiwin Sabres at H.J. Cody on Feb. 6

What started out as a neck-and-neck game, turned to heartbreak as the H.J. Cody senior girls basketball lost to the visiting Wetaskiwin Sabres.

The Feb. 6 home game started with the two teams matched in just about every way. When the Sabres scored, the Lakers rebounded. When the Lakers scored the Sabres came back a minute later with a basket of their own.

The first 10 minutes of play went on like this, with each basket answered for by the other team.

After the first quarter, the two teams were tied with eight points each.

The first half of the second quarter went much the same as the first. With roughly five minutes of the first half left to play, the Lakers and the Sabres were still tied, this time at 15-all.

It was at this point were the Sabres found their footing, and the Lakers just couldn’t keep up.

In the second quarter the Sabres picked up 30 points, ending the first half with a score of 38 points.

The home team slipped up in the later half of the quarter, both of defence and offence. Where Wetaskiwin racked-up the points, the Lakers only managed another 14 points to end the first half.

H.J. Cody trailed behind the visiting team by 16 points, with a score of 38-22.

Coming off of halftime, the Lakers worked hard on defence and kept the Sabres to only 14 points.

Unfortunately, when it came to offence, the Sabres had the Laker’s card. In the third quarter Sylvan Lake only put up five points.

The Lakers picked it up in the final quarter both on offence and defence. The last quarter saw the Lakers grab another 15 points, to end the game.

Playing a little more defensively, the Lakers limited the Sabres shots in the final minutes of the game.

In the end, the Lakers could not make up the large difference the Sabres established before the end of the first half.

With a difference of 23 points, the Lakers lost 65-42.

Leading the team in points during this game was Megan Steenburgen who brought in 15 points for the Lakers. Taylor Ferguson, No. 9 for the Lakers, scored a total of nine points for the Lakers.

With the winter storm warning in effect, the girls second to last home game of the regular season was cancelled.

The next, and final, home game of the regular season will be on Feb. 13, with tip-off at 6 p.m.

Hanna Sigfusson breaks free from her guard and goes in for a shot from under the net in the second half of the Feb. 6 game. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Taylor Ferguson goes in for a layup towards the end of the game, and is fouled in the process. The two fould shots she recieved afterwards were both good, and added an extra two points to the team’s overall score.

Sadie Jeffries goes in for a layup early in the final quarter of play. Jefferies scored back-to-back, picking up a total of four points in the fourth quarter.