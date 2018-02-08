Lexie Attwood skirts around a player from Wetaskiwin on a drive to the net, early in the third quarter.

Senior girls Lakers takes an L against Sabres

The Lakers hosted the Westaskiwin Sabres at H.J. Cody on Feb. 6

What started out as a neck-and-neck game, turned to heartbreak as the H.J. Cody senior girls basketball lost to the visiting Wetaskiwin Sabres.

The Feb. 6 home game started with the two teams matched in just about every way. When the Sabres scored, the Lakers rebounded. When the Lakers scored the Sabres came back a minute later with a basket of their own.

The first 10 minutes of play went on like this, with each basket answered for by the other team.

After the first quarter, the two teams were tied with eight points each.

The first half of the second quarter went much the same as the first. With roughly five minutes of the first half left to play, the Lakers and the Sabres were still tied, this time at 15-all.

It was at this point were the Sabres found their footing, and the Lakers just couldn’t keep up.

In the second quarter the Sabres picked up 30 points, ending the first half with a score of 38 points.

The home team slipped up in the later half of the quarter, both of defence and offence. Where Wetaskiwin racked-up the points, the Lakers only managed another 14 points to end the first half.

H.J. Cody trailed behind the visiting team by 16 points, with a score of 38-22.

Coming off of halftime, the Lakers worked hard on defence and kept the Sabres to only 14 points.

Unfortunately, when it came to offence, the Sabres had the Laker’s card. In the third quarter Sylvan Lake only put up five points.

The Lakers picked it up in the final quarter both on offence and defence. The last quarter saw the Lakers grab another 15 points, to end the game.

Playing a little more defensively, the Lakers limited the Sabres shots in the final minutes of the game.

In the end, the Lakers could not make up the large difference the Sabres established before the end of the first half.

With a difference of 23 points, the Lakers lost 65-42.

Leading the team in points during this game was Megan Steenburgen who brought in 15 points for the Lakers. Taylor Ferguson, No. 9 for the Lakers, scored a total of nine points for the Lakers.

With the winter storm warning in effect, the girls second to last home game of the regular season was cancelled.

The next, and final, home game of the regular season will be on Feb. 13, with tip-off at 6 p.m.

 

Hanna Sigfusson breaks free from her guard and goes in for a shot from under the net in the second half of the Feb. 6 game. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Taylor Ferguson goes in for a layup towards the end of the game, and is fouled in the process. The two fould shots she recieved afterwards were both good, and added an extra two points to the team’s overall score.

Sadie Jeffries goes in for a layup early in the final quarter of play. Jefferies scored back-to-back, picking up a total of four points in the fourth quarter.

Ashley Tait attempts to keep control of the ball, while under pressure from her guard on the Sabres.

Previous story
Red Deer boxer Cameron O’Connell prepares for big fight

Just Posted

Senior girls Lakers takes an L against Sabres

The Lakers hosted the Westaskiwin Sabres at H.J. Cody on Feb. 6

Red Deer’s opioid crisis: six dead last month alone

Turning Point clients say there’s new, stronger batch of drugs in the City

Winter storm warning persists across region

Up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall during the storm

Red Deer boxer Cameron O’Connell prepares for big fight

His favourite part of boxing is the kids he mentors

Big Valley family loses everything in house fire

A Gofundme campaign has been set up for the single mother and her daughter

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Most Read