Senior Lakers girls place in the top 10 at Provincials

The final game of the weekend gave them a two wins and one loss record

The H.J. Cody Senior Lakers traveled to Cochrane to compete at the Alberta 3A Girls Basketball Provincials in Cochrane March 14-17.

The team started their tournament facing the host team Cochrane Cobras.

The Lakers came out on fire and held a lead through the first half of the game, but a boisterous home crowd cheered their team on to a better second half resulting in an opening game loss which put the Lakers on the B side of the event.

From there the girls won their next game over a determined Beaverlodge team.

The win gave the girls an opportunity to play for a top 10 finish. The Lakers defeated Sturgeon in the final game of the weekend which gave them a two win and one loss record, good enough for a ninth place finish.

Coach Matthew Kennedy said the team set some goals to start the season and making it to Provincials was a successful end to the year.

“At the start of December, the senior girls team had a meeting and set out a goal to make it to 3A provincials for the first time in team history. From that moment, they invested 340 plus hours in the gym, on busses, and in film sessions working toward their goal. They also traveled over 4000 kilometers to seek out high end competition and to challenge themselves. It wasn’t always easy, and at times their goal seemed out of reach, but they continued to work and this weekend made team history. I couldn’t be more proud of this group for making provincials, and winning two of three games was just a bonus.”

Graduating players who capped their high school basketball career by attending provincials were Cassidy Klein, Alli Kondor, Taylor Ferguson, Megan Steenbergen, Gianna Lal and Kayla Rosie.

-Article Submitted

