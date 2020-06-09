Sens’ Ryan, Habs’ Weber, Oilers’ McDavid among Masterton nominees

Sens’ Ryan, Habs’ Weber, Oilers’ McDavid among Masterton nominees

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid are among the nominees for the 2020 Bill Masterton Trophy.

The award is given out annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association chapter in each NHL city nominates one player from its team.

Ryan entered the NHL/NHLPA Players’ Assistance program on Nov. 20 to get help for alcohol addiction. After going public with his story in an effort to help others with addiction issues, an emotional Ryan returned to the ice Feb. 27 and scored three times in a 5-2 win over visiting Vancouver.

Weber bounced back from two injury-plagued seasons and had 15 goals and 21 assists in 65 games this season. He suffered an ankle injury on Feb. 4 and it was announced that he would miss four to six weeks of action. He ended up returning to action on Feb. 18.

McDavid suffered a serious knee injury at the end of the 2018-19 season and it was questionable whether he would be ready for the start of this season. But he was there for the opening faceoff and finished the regular season with 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games.

The other Masterton nominees from Canadian teams are: Mark Giordano, defenceman, Calgary; Zach Hyman, forward, Toronto; Jacob Markstrom, goaltender, Vancouver; and Mark Letestu, forward, Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

hockey

