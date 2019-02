Alberta is back on its medal-winning ways at the 2019 Canada Winter Games, having won a total of seven medals on Monday in Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and trampoline.

Local athlete Kalena Soehn won the Trampoline gold medal in front of her friends and family, with Alberta athletes securing an additional three silver and three bronze for the host province.

Alberta currently remains in second place of the medal standings with 51 medals.