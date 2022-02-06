Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canada’s Max Parrot during the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Cancer survivor Max Parrot wins Canada’s first gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

McMorris adds bronze in men’s snowboarding slopestyle event

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada’s first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a victory in the men’s slopestyle. Mark McMorris made it two medals for Canada with bronze.

It’s the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada’s first gold in Beijing.

Regina’s McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.

Parrot scored 90.96 on a dominant second run, then challenged his competitors to catch him.

McMorris had the best score of the third run at 88.53 points, but it wasn’t enough to catch his teammate.

China’s Su Yiming, who had the best score in qualifying, took silver with 88.70.

Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was ninth with 54.00.

Toutant won gold in the big air event in 2018 and will defend his crown starting Feb. 14.

McMorris had the second-best score in Sunday’s qualifying round, giving him the penultimate spot in Monday’s final.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics 2022: What Canada did at the Beijing Games on Day 2

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesCanada

Previous story
Winter Olympics 2022: What Canada did at the Beijing Games on Day 2

Just Posted

A convoy of protestors from across Central Alberta travelled to Edmonton on Saturday to protest COVID-19 mandates in the province. Large groups gathered in Wetaskiwin and Ponoka, as well as several other Central Alberta cities. (Photo by Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)
Central Alberta convoy joins protest in Edmonton

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw continued to urge Albertans to get fully vaccinated against the virus Friday. (File photo by Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 917 active cases of COVID-19

Submitted photo
Eckville-Sylvan Lake’s freedom convoy

A man displays his COVID-19 rapid test kit after receiving it at a pharmacy in Montreal, Monday, December 20, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
57% of Albertans want all COVID-19 restrictions to end: Angus Reid