Photos submitted

Snowboarder places first in his age category

Solomon Wynnyk placed first at a “Slopestyle” event in Calgary this past weekend

Nine-year old Solomon Wynnyk of Sylvan Lake placed first in the eight and nine-year-old category boys category at a “Slopestyle” event in Calgary this past weekend. Despite a few hard crashes, Wynnyk threw down some amazing runs and came home happy with his placement.

This is Wynnyk’s first year competing although he has been snowboarding since he was two and a half years old. Wynnyk has ridden in two contests this year so far. The first was in Edmonton at a CREAM contest (Cash and Rails Everywhere Around Me) earlier this month where he rode to a first place finish for boys 11 and under.

“He was very excited to have the opportunity to showcase his skills,” his father Levi Wynnyk wrote in an email.

Wynnyk has been training all year with “Riders on Board”, an Alberta based snowboard club that promotes snowboarding for all ages and abilities.

-Story submitted

 

Wynnyk with his win from the Slopestyle even he competed in the Mar. 3 - 4 weekend. He placed first in the 8/9 boys category. Photo submitted.

Photos: Last practice on the lake

