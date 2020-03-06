The Spokane Chiefs scored in the first period against the Red Deer Rebels on March 6, 2020. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Spokane Chief Beckman scores hat trick in 5-1 win over Rebels

Rebels take on Swift Current Saturday night

Red Deer Rebels 1 – 5 Spokane Chiefs

The Red Deer Rebels came into their game against the Spokane Chiefs hoping to take stab at the third best team in the US division and the fifth best team in the WHL.

To do so, they would need to build some new momentum after a disappointing 4-0 outcome on Feb. 29th to the WHL’s best team — the Edmonton Oil Kings.

That momentum would not be found and the Rebels would fall to Spokane — who would get four points from Adam Beckman.

“We played a good team and we weren’t very smart,” Coach Brent Sutter said.

The Rebels would continue to have difficulty finding the back of the net in the first period, failing to score in the frame and giving up a goal to Michael King leading to a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

“Our work ethic was fine. I thought we had a real good start to the game. They got a goal on us,” Sutter said.

It looked like the second period would be all Spoke, but the Rebels managed to keep the door to possible victory open.

WHL leading points-scorer Beckman scored part way through the period, followed by an absolute howitzer by Chiefs Captain Ty Smith. It would be Cameron Hausinger who would keep this one alive — scoring 12th of the year to bring the score to 3-1 Chiefs.

“We started giving up odd man rushes and the next thing you know it’s 3-0,” Sutter said

It would not be the Rebels night in the third. It would be Beckman’s night in a big way, going to complete his hat trick en route to a 5-1 win for Spokane.

After the second period we talked about not playing such high-risk hockey and then the very first shift they are going up the ice with an odd-man rush and it’s 4-1,” Sutter said.

James Porter Jr. Picked up the win with 32 saves, while Byron Fancy stopped 31 for the Rebels.

Sutter said the Rebels haven’t been playing smart.

“It’s March now and we are still doing the same stuff we were doing in September,” Sutter said

Red Deer will now move on to take on the Swift Current Broncos tomorrow night, while Spokane will continue their Eastern conference road trip against Calgary.

Sutter said they can’t play the way they have been playing.

“When you are not an offensive juggernaut you can’t be a high-risk team,” Sutter said.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curling Canada athletes opt for traditional handshakes instead of suggested fist bumps

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Spokane Chief Beckman scores hat trick in 5-1 win over Rebels

Rebels take on Swift Current Saturday night

Alberta woman home after cruise first presumptive case of new coronavirus

She returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 and isolated herself at her home in the Calgary region

Verdict in two weeks for Calgary father accused of killing daughter

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter Olive Rebekah

Alberta premier says he agrees with survey urging end to daylight time

Jason Kenney says the government will consult with airlines and other affected groups

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Most Read