Spokane Chief Beckman scores hat trick in 5-1 win over Rebels

The Spokane Chiefs scored in the first period against the Red Deer Rebels on March 6, 2020. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Red Deer Rebels 1 – 5 Spokane Chiefs

The Red Deer Rebels came into their game against the Spokane Chiefs hoping to take stab at the third best team in the US division and the fifth best team in the WHL.

To do so, they would need to build some new momentum after a disappointing 4-0 outcome on Feb. 29th to the WHL’s best team — the Edmonton Oil Kings.

That momentum would not be found and the Rebels would fall to Spokane — who would get four points from Adam Beckman.

“We played a good team and we weren’t very smart,” Coach Brent Sutter said.

The Rebels would continue to have difficulty finding the back of the net in the first period, failing to score in the frame and giving up a goal to Michael King leading to a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

“Our work ethic was fine. I thought we had a real good start to the game. They got a goal on us,” Sutter said.

It looked like the second period would be all Spoke, but the Rebels managed to keep the door to possible victory open.

WHL leading points-scorer Beckman scored part way through the period, followed by an absolute howitzer by Chiefs Captain Ty Smith. It would be Cameron Hausinger who would keep this one alive — scoring 12th of the year to bring the score to 3-1 Chiefs.

“We started giving up odd man rushes and the next thing you know it’s 3-0,” Sutter said

It would not be the Rebels night in the third. It would be Beckman’s night in a big way, going to complete his hat trick en route to a 5-1 win for Spokane.

After the second period we talked about not playing such high-risk hockey and then the very first shift they are going up the ice with an odd-man rush and it’s 4-1,” Sutter said.

James Porter Jr. Picked up the win with 32 saves, while Byron Fancy stopped 31 for the Rebels.

Sutter said the Rebels haven’t been playing smart.

“It’s March now and we are still doing the same stuff we were doing in September,” Sutter said

Red Deer will now move on to take on the Swift Current Broncos tomorrow night, while Spokane will continue their Eastern conference road trip against Calgary.

Sutter said they can’t play the way they have been playing.

“When you are not an offensive juggernaut you can’t be a high-risk team,” Sutter said.



