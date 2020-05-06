Spruce Meadows cancels Masters show jumping event because of COVID-19

Spruce Meadows cancels Masters show jumping event because of COVID-19

CALGARY — Spruce Meadows has cancelled its marquee Masters show jumping tournament scheduled for September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equestrian and soccer facility in Calgary had already called off its summer competitive season that features four tournaments over five weeks starting June 4.

The Masters was scheduled for Sept. 9-13.

Spruce Meadows planned to offer $6 million in prize money in 2020. The tournament season draws almost half a million spectators annually to watch the top horses and riders in the world.

“Spruce Meadows, by way of its insights into recent third party economic impact studies, fully understands that by cancelling its five Spruce Meadows show jumping tournaments, there is a wide spread economic impact,” Spruce Meadows said Tuesday in a statement.

“This is particularly true as it relates to the 560 full time jobs, the $45 million in wages and the nearly $90 million in tourism related economic activity that are attributed to the Spruce Meadows International Show Jumping season.”

Spruce Meadows, founded by Ron and Margaret Southern, opened in 1975 and continues to be run by the family.

The facility features 160 hectares of indoor and outdoor riding terrain, stables and convention space.

Spruce Meadows is also the home of the Canadian Premier League’s Cavalry FC. The professional soccer league has postponed the start of the season because of the pandemic.

The virus that has infected almost 6,000 people and killed 104 in Alberta is concentrated in the Calgary area, where 70 have died and almost 4,000 have been infected.

“In these times of global uncertainty, the health and well-being of our sponsors and their employees (many of whom have been with us for our entire history), our competitors, officials, volunteers, fans, the media, Spruce Meadows’ staff and the community at large continues to be our top priority,” the statement said.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four MLS teams allow individual workouts, more to follow
Next story
Whitecaps’ Yordy Reyna breaks physical distancing protocol, enters quarantine

Just Posted

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Central Alberta DJ hosting live stream benefit for Fort McMurray

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, will be fundraising through a 12-hour live mix on May 9

Virtual author talk planned for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

16-year-old author Sophie Torro will speak to registrants during a Zoom meeting held by the library

Man dead, RCMP officer and woman injured: Shots fired outside Blackfalds residence Wednesday

RCMP asked some Blackfalds residents to lock doors, stay in basements earlier Wednesday

Eyes Ears Optical and Hearing in Lacombe reopens with COVID-19 relaunch plan

Alberta Government announced plans to reopen certain health services on May 4

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

Fixing a DIY ‘do: Stylists prepping for hair disasters as Manitoba salons open

Fixing a DIY ‘do: Stylists prepping for hair disasters as Manitoba salons open

Famed poet who helped kick off Beat Generation dies

Famed poet who helped kick off Beat Generation dies

NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities

NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities

Ambrosie speaking to government committee after financial assistance request

Ambrosie speaking to government committee after financial assistance request

Whitecaps’ Yordy Reyna breaks physical distancing protocol, enters quarantine

Whitecaps’ Yordy Reyna breaks physical distancing protocol, enters quarantine

Four MLS teams allow individual workouts, more to follow

Four MLS teams allow individual workouts, more to follow

B.C. Premier Horgan reaches out to NHL to offer place to play if NHL returns

B.C. Premier Horgan reaches out to NHL to offer place to play if NHL returns

Most Read