St. Louis Blues coach brings Stanley Cup home to Alberta

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube along with his son Jake Berube carry the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town of Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Head coach Craig Berube grew up in the tiny community of Calahoo, northwest of Edmonton

The Stanley Cup has arrived in small-town Alberta.

Craig Berube, head coach of the St. Louis Blues, hoisted the trophy over his head as he carried it into the arena in Calahoo, northwest of Edmonton.

Berube was born and raised in the hamlet of about 80 people, where his parents Roger and Ramona Berube still live.

Hundreds of hockey fans lined up to meet the coach and get a photo with the Cup.

Berube, who is 53, played with several teams in the National Hockey League before taking over as coach of the Blues last year.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the championship to win their first Stanley Cup title.

The Canadian Press