Start of Central Alberta Bucs Alberta Football League season delayed

Central Alberta Buccaneers runningback Isiah Lawrence avoids a tackle and scrambles for a first down last season against the Fort McMurray Monarchs. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Central Alberta Buccaneers have had their offseason unexpectedly extended.

The Alberta Football League has pushed back the start of the season until June 27 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Facebook post, the league said it would make a decision on a further delay or cancellation by June 1.

The Bucs were originally scheduled to begin the AFL campaign on May 23 in Calgary against the Wolfpack, before playing Fort McMurray Monarchs in the home opener on June 6.

Originally an eight-game schedule, the season has now been condensed into seven weeks, with the Bucs starting on the road against the Wolfpack, with the home opener set for July 4 against the Edmonton Elite.

The regular season will now wrap on on Aug. 15.



