Stettler hosts successful triathlon

The weekend of July 15 and 16 was a busy one in Stettler.

On July 15, people had the option of checking out the tractor pull at the agricultural grounds, or the drag races at the Stettler Airport.

SEE ALSO: Stettler Car Club holds 2023 drag races, future uncertain

SEE ALSO: Stettler Antique Tractor Club hosts annual tractor pull

There was more to do in town on July 16 as well.

People had the option of heading back out to the airport for day two of the drags or staying closer to town for the Stettler 2023 Triathlon.

This year’s event featured 190 competitors, the youngest of which was just five years old and the oldest of which was 70, from all corners of the province, “as far north as Ft. Mac Murray and as far south as Lethbridge” according to race director Joel Norman.

Competitors took part in a five-kilometre run, a three-person team relay event, and a sprint distance. There was even a kid’s event.

The overall winner of the main triathlon was Michael Schnare, of Red Deer, with an overall time of 1:03:55.55.

According to Norman, the event could not have come together without the assistance of volunteers.

“The event took more than over 40 volunteers and over 600 hours of volunteer time to put on,” said Norman.

Those interested in taking part in the 2024 event should mark July 14, 2024 on their calendars. That is when next year’s event is scheduled to take place, with registration opening March 1, 2024.

Sports

The Stettler Triathlon even had some kid’s events! (Joel Norman photo)

A group of competitors after completing the race. (Joel Norman photo)