Stettler’s Beau Cooper posts fastest time at first-ever CFR

Stettler’s Beau Cooper had the opportunity within his grasp to claim the fastest time during the first round of tie-down roping at his first Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) and the rookie did not disappoint.

The 21-year-old was quick as lightning with a whopping 7.7 seconds in his first-ever run at the CFR.

“I knew I had to capitalize on that run the way the round was going. It was a little softer and I didn’t think I was going to be 7.7 but I just knew if I did my job it would work out,” Cooper said.

The 2021 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year said this is the biggest rodeo he has been a part of.

When asked for his first impressions of the Canadian Finals Rodeo? It was all he could really ask for.

“The mental game is a huge part of rodeo. I just knew I had a good calf and the ability to make a good run so I just relied on the fundamentals and stuff that I’ve practiced. Told myself to have fun because you get a chance at this six times so you know it’s not here forever,” Cooper added.

“I had a little nerves. I think more butterflies just excitement to you know you just can’t wait to run that first one. I had some nerves but you kind of got to control them and make the best of them.”

Cooper also got to watch his cousin Zeke Thurston, who is a two-time CFR saddle bronc champion. Cooper said he has learned a lot from Thurston who has been to CFR 10 times and has had other mentors in the industry.

“I’ve talked to Zeke about his mental game because that guy is a beast. He never messes up so to have guys like that you know iron sharpens iron you’re just going to get better,” he said.

Cooper’s hometown of Stettler is just 45 minutes from the city so he had plenty of family and friends in attendance which made it more exciting for the youngster.

Rodeo runs in the Cooper family as his father and grandfather competed for many years. His mother and aunties have previously done the grand entry for the CFR and the National Finals Rodeo.

“They just had a rope in my hands and we’ve been cowboys ever since we were little and I took to calf roping,” he said.

“There is nothing like a rodeo. It’s the most fun you could ever have really. You have to drive a lot of long distances but the friends and people that you meet, the experiences you get to have, and the places you get to see most people don’t get to see or have those in their lifetime. It’s pretty cool that way.”

The rest of the results concluded as follows:

Steer wrestling: Cochrane’s Tanner Milan with 3.8 seconds.

Bareback: Nanton’s Ty Taypotat with a score of 86.

Bull riding: Maple Creek’s Jared Parsonage and Amisk’s Jordan Hansen tied for first with a score of 86.

Saddle bronc: Arrowwood’s Kole Ashbacher with a score of 85.50.

Team roping: Cardston’s Riley Wilson won in 4.7 seconds.

Ladies barrels: Yellowhead County’s Taylor Manning won in 13.70 seconds.

Steer riding: Claresholm’s Hayden Mackay with a score of 75.50.

Novice saddle bronc: Charlie Lake’s Tyrel Roberts with a score of 78.25.

Novice bareback: Maple Creek’s Blake Link with a score of 78.75.

Canadian Finals RodeocentralalbertaLocal SportsRedDeer