Rosetown’s Sean Aschim tries to shoot this rolling puck as Stoney Creek goalie Ryan DeMelo squares up during play in the first period of a 6-3 win for Stoney Creek Wednesday night at the Allan Cup. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Stoney Creek lands win and break before playoffs

Generals’ double up Rosetown 6-3 in final round robin tilt

A powerful performance by the Ontario champions has afforded them a day off plus a bye into the semi-finals.

The Stoney Creek Generals secured first place in their pool with a 6-3 victory over the Rosetown Redwings Wednesday night on the final day of round robin action at the 2019 Allan Cup in Lacombe.

For the Generals, a victory was huge as it means not having to play Thursday and wind up needing to play and win five games in as many days to capture the championship.

“This win was huge for us, last year we had to go four wins in four days and it certainly wasn’t easy,” said Generals forward Rob Hisey who had a goal and two assists on the night.

“It sure will be nice to have the rest before the playoffs.”

That day off has also been a big factor in which team has walked away with the title, as no team that has played five games in a row has not captured the Allan Cup.

As for the game, Hisey said the team struggled a bit in the middle frame.

“Rosetown played really well in the second period, but we took the game back early on in the third,” he said.

“A lucky bounce got us back on top and that certainly helped.”

Man advantages

Both teams powerplays were working early with Rosetown opening the scoring with the extra man just over a minute in with a tap in right in front by Justin Fox.

Stoney Creek’s Jarret Konkle followed that up almost two minutes later with a powerplay goal courtesy a great feed from Christopher Campoli.

Jordan Johnston of the Redwings scored with 8:32 gone in the first, again on a powerplay, to retake the lead, only to watch the Generals’ Erick Lizon put away a nice pass from Scott Hotham a minute later.

Nathan Pageau would send Stoney Creek to the first intermission with the lead after converting on a two-on-one with Hisey with only 17 seconds remaining.

Despite Rosetown taking the majority of the play to Stoney Creek in the second, it was the Generals’ Martin Lee scoring the only goal of the middle stanza with slightly than nine minutes to go.

Johnston gave Rosetown some life, cutting the lead to 4-3, with 5:33 left in the third.

However, Hisey’s quick wrist shot from the slot on a another two-on-one found the top corner over the left shoulder of Rosetown netminder Brody Hoffman sealed the game. An empty net goal by Chris Hulit finalized the deal.

“We had a big two week layoff between now and the end of our season, so yesterday was hard for us,” Hisey stated.

“And although some of our guys are really sore now, we are all going to be ready to go for Friday.”

He added that having a group that has had experience at a high level really helps in a short tournament such as this.

Tough flight ahead

On the other bench, the Redwings expected their opponent to be hard to play, but that they didn’t play to their strengths.

“They are a very skilled club and they capitalized on our mistakes,” said Johnston, who was in on all three Rosetown goals in the loss.

“It’s an easy fix for us. We are team that does not give up. A bounce the other way and this game could have been different.”

He added that Stoney Creek is probably the most skilled team at the Allan Cup and that going chance for chance with them — instead of playing their own game really showed.

“We want to play our own game from here on and yeah, it is going to be tough having to play and win five games in a row,” Johnston explained.

Next up

While Stoney Creek enjoys some rest and waits for Friday’s semi-final, Rosetown will get ready for a quarter final match up on Thursday against the third place team from the other pool. The result of the late game Wednesday between the Manitoba and Atlantic representatives will determine which one will wind up in that spot.

 

Stoney Creek’s Christopher Campoli gets ready to take a hit from Rosetown’s Justin Fox as the puck goes up the boards in the first period. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Generals’ Igor Gongalsky along with Redwings Garrett Thiessen and netminder Brody Hoffman watch this pass slide ride through the crease during play in the second period Wednesdsay. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Previous story
Stoney Creek score two late to put away Innisfail in Allan Cup action

Just Posted

Stoney Creek lands win and break before playoffs

Generals’ double up Rosetown 6-3 in final round robin tilt

No government can bring back Alberta oil boom, experts say

By early next decade, power from solar and wind expected to be as cheap or cheaper than fossil fuels

Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

2018 Budget surplus gives Sylvan Lake residents lower taxes

Town Council approved a reduction of both residential and non-residential taxes thanks to a surplus

Incumbent MLA Devin Dreeshen wants to help his constituents if reelected

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

“It looks like the front of the Pentagon on 9-11 — but on a very, very small scale”

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Stoney Creek score two late to put away Innisfail in Allan Cup action

4-1 loss means Eagles need to win three straight to potentially win Allan Cup

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read