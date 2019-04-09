The Innisfail Eagles and the Stoney Creek Generals went head to head in Game 3 of the 2019 Allan Cup in Lacombe. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Stoney Creek score two late to put away Innisfail in Allan Cup action

4-1 loss means Eagles need to win straight to win potentially win Allan Cup

The second day of the 2019 Allan Cup —the 111th Allan Cup tournament — got started with a matchup between the 2018 Champion Stoney Creek Generals and the Innisfail Eagles, who came into the game after dropping Game 1 4-3 to the Rosetown Red Wings.

The first period was a back and forth affair, with neither team hitting the gas pedal until half way through the frame.

The Generals managed to score first with Cam Fergus beating Innisfail netminder Kraymer Barnstable to put the returning champs up one.

“It has been a couple weeks since we have been in a game that has been that intense,” Fergus said. “In the first period it was one of those games where it was tough to get going, so it is one of those things where you have to go out there and be involved to get going.”

The Eagles would battle through the Generals offensive pressure to eventually break out, leading to a Shawn Bates goal that tied the game 1-1 heading into the second period.

The second period was an affair that could have went either way.

With both teams getting chances on both ends, the period would ultimately be decided by a Innisfail penalty that led to a powerplay goal for Fergus — his second goal of the game.

Both teams were looking to clean things up after the teams combined for 18 minutes of penalties in the second — 10 for Innisfail and eight for Stoney Creek.

The third period would see emotions boil over, ending with both terms having extensive words with one-another on the way to the locker room.

“It was a couple questionable hits on either side and a couple questionable calls. Guys get ramped up and guys come to this tournament to win. Every game is so important in this tournament style,” Fergus said. “It didn’t take long for some emotion to build up, which is great.”

The Eagles had plenty of chances to tie the game at two, but a late Generals goal by Nathan Pageau — followed by a buzzer-beating empty-netter — ultimately resulted in the final 4-1 decision for Stoney Creek.

“It was a close game the whole game,” Eagles Coach Brian Sutter said. “It was a 2-1 hockey game and that is the way it goes. We had so many chances in third period to score empty-net goals and didn’t get them.”

Barnstable finished with 27 saves on the night, while Generals netminder Ryan DeMelo finished with 35 for the win.

“Our goaltender made some big saves and bailed us out,” Fergus said.

The Generals will go on to play their second game of the tournament Wednesday against Rosetown, while the Eagles will have a rest day before the playoff round begins Thursday.

“You build off of every game. You want to get better as the tournament goes on and keep pushing the pace out there,’ Fergus said.

The Eagles will finish last in their pool, meaning they will have to win three games in three days to potentially take home the Allan Cup.

Sutter said they need to bring the same intensity Thursday they did tonight.

“If we play as hard and with the desperation we played with tonight, we would have won the game last night by five goals,” Sutter said.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Innisfail Eagles celebrated a first period goal by Shawn Bates against the Stoney Creek Generals in Game 3 of the 2019 Allan Cup in Lacombe. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Previous story
Prairie Thunder netminder stones Lacombe Generals with 52 saves

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake celebrates five years since Hockeyville

There was a Five Year Anniversary “Share the Memories” gathering at the Viewpoint Lounge on April 5

NDP candidate Robyn O’Brien wants to upgrade health care in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

The total donation came to about $30,000 on April 6

FCP candidate Chad Miller says he is the relatable choice for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Notley urges senators to put tanker ban bill ‘in the garbage’

NDP leader says bill wouldn’t stop international tanker traffic, just impede Alberta

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Stoney Creek score two late to put away Innisfail in Allan Cup action

4-1 loss means Eagles need to win straight to win potentially win Allan Cup

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Most Read