Super League expunges Wolfpack record after Toronto opts to sit out rest of season

TORONTO — In the wake of the Toronto Wolfpack’s decision to sit out the remainder of the 2020 season, the Super League board has ruled that the transatlantic rugby league club’s record should be expunged.

Toronto had played six matches, losing all of then, before the league suspended play March 16 due to the pandemic.

Super League said any points earned in matches involving the Wolfpack will be deducted, with for and against points totals adjusted accordingly. Individual players’ statistics will remain unaffected.

Super League and the Rugby Football League board said they “will now give further consideration to Toronto Wolfpack’s future ahead of the 2021 season.”

Toronto’s decision to sit out leaves the Super League with 11 teams — 10 in England plus France’s Catalan Dragons.

The Wolfpack cited the financial challenges created by the global pandemic as their reason for not taking part in the remainder of the season, which is scheduled to start Aug. 2 behind closed doors in England.

Toronto majority owner David Argyle has said he wants to field a team in 2021 but it is up to rugby league authorities to decide if that is desirable — and if so in what league.

The Wolfpack started in the third-tier League 1 in 2017, working their way up to the top-tier Super League this season.

Argyle has proposed turning his team into a non-profit venture, with fans buying shares like the Green Bay Packers.

his report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

