Sylvan Lake AA baseball and competitive softball season cancelled due to COVID-19

Sylvan Lake Minor Baseball Association announced May 13 that the season has been cancelled

The 2020 AA baseball and competitive softball season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recommend health and safety practises.

Sylvan Lake Minor Baseball (SLMBA) announced the cancellation of the season in its entirety Thursday night, in a letter posted on Facebook.

SLMBA said the choice to cancel the season follows Baseball Alberta’s recent decision to “not engage in any congregated ball related activity until Sept. 1.”

“Remember, just like in ball, there’s nothing better than being safe at home,” the letter from SLMBA said.

The season was originally postponed to the end of May, with the hope

While the season is a wash, SLMBA hopes the players will spend the summer working on skills such as pitching, hitting and fielding to be in tip top shape for next season.

While working on skills is encouraged, large group events is not.

“…Strongly discouraging any large organized ball activities that could be perceived as a team practise. If this type of activity is discovered by Softball Alberta or Baseball Alberta, there could be ramifications to SLMBA.”

The letter continued to give a “very special shout-out” to all players who are graduating or aging out from the program.

SLMBA said it is their hope these players will continue with the game, as there are many opportunities to play baseball as an adult whether through coaching, umpiring or playing in an adult league.

“We’ve enjoyed watching you grow and develop and hope you had fun and made a lot of good memories,” the letter states.

The association is planning to refund those who have already paid for their season.

Registered softball and baseball players will receive a full refund consisting of: full registration, fundraising fee and $40 try out fee, for baseball players and $25 try out fee for softball players.

The portion held back from the try out fees covers any partial try outs.

The baseball association says refunds should be received by June 14, and if a player has not received their refund by then to email: sylvanlakeminorball@gmail.com

“Please be patient, there is a lot to process but we will get it back to you as quickly as we can.”