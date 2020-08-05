Sylvan Lake and Rimbey to play host to Nitro Nation events

At both events, attendees will have a chance to get an up-close look at a 10,000 horsepower dragster

Dark Side Racing is bringing the awe and excitement of drag racing to Sylvan Lake and Rimbey this week.

A “corporate fire up” will be held in Sylvan Lake at Perception Ink in Hewlett Park Friday evening followed by a weekend at the Central Alberta Raceway in Rimbey.

Kelly Fedorowich, owner and top fuel pilot with Dark Side Racing, says the events are meant to be a way to bring the community together safely during an uncertain time.

“We are trying to bring some normalcy back to the community. We hope this will help people get out of their self confinement and have a good time,” she said.

At both events, attendees will have a chance to get an up-close look at a 10,000 horsepower Top Fuel dragster.

Fedorowich says spectators will be able to safely get close to the vehicle and feel the power under the hood. Stanchions will be set up to keep people at least two metres a part and from the vehicle.

“It is like a seismic event,” said Fedorowich. “When we have two racers at the start line ready to go, we register a 2.3 on the Richter Scale.”

Attendees will also have the chance to talk to the drivers, and the team.

Pit access at drag racing events are part of the experience, according to Fedorowich.

“We have got something for everyone… It is so much fun to get out and experience 10,000 horsepower.”

The fire up event at Perception Ink in Sylvan Lake is Aug. 7 from 4-9 p.m. The drag racer will be fired up three times during the event, at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Testing sessions at Central Alberta Raceways will be held over the course of the weekend, as a supplement to the weekend’s previously scheduled events.

The raceway currently has a maximum occupancy of 200 people, to conform with the Provincial Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Central Alberta Raceway’s website has spectator information and ticket prices.