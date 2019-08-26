Sylvan Lake athlete claims bronze at Alberta Masters Games

Trevor Pratt finished on the podium in tomahawk throwing in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23

Trevor Pratt (right) receives his medal from Kirby Bigchild standing alongside the gold medal winner Nick Kolomyja, and silver medalist David Burke. Pratt competed in the tomahawk throwing at the Alberta Masters Games in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23. Photo Submitted.

A local athlete captured a bronze medal in tomahawk throwing at the Alberta Masters Games, Aug. 22-25.

Sylvan Lake’s Trevor Pratt was on the podium in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23.

The event was the first time Pratt had ever competed in a competition of its kind, but said it was a lot of fun.

“It was very exciting,” said Pratt of clinching the bronze medal. “Once the bracket trickled down and I knew I was in line for a medal I was like ‘all right, I achieved something.’”

Pratt added there was moments of high pressure during the competition and that he went to the games to challenge himself.

He said his favourite aspect of the Alberta Masters Games experience was seeing the different throwing styles of the athletes who beat him, their success and how much practice goes into getting to that level.

Pratt has been competing since the Wood Shed Axe Throwing opened three years ago and first became interested in the sport as a student at NAIT Forest Technology in Edmonton.

The other competitors and getting to know the other athletes are what he enjoys most about the sport.

“You don’t have to be a super star athlete to be good at axe throwing,” added Pratt.

Pratt says he will continue to be a part of the league and Wood Shed Axe Throwing and see where it takes him.

