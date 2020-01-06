Trent Caines takes a shot on net past a defending Red Deer player in the Atom 1 Sylvan Lake Lakers’ Saturday afternoon game against Red Deer on Jan. 4. The Lakers came up short with a final score of 4-2. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Atom 1 Lakers fall short against Red Deer

The Atom 1 Lakers lost 4-2 to Red Deer in their first game of 2020 at the NexSource Centre on Jan. 4

The Atom 1 Sylvan Lake Lakers fell short 4-2 in their first game of 2020.

The Lakers hosted a visiting Red Deer in NexSource Centre’s Arena 2 on the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Sylvan Lake’s Zaxten Belanger, assisted by Burg Varga, was the first one the scoreboard with a power-play goal.

The Atom 1 Lakers lead was short lived and Red Deer answered with two back-to-back goals to pull ahead 2-1 to close out the first period of play.

The middle frame was scoreless for Sylvan Lake as Red Deer continued to cushion their lead as they put two more past Lakers’ goalie Grady Gardiner.

Kyle Ulseth scored an unassisted goal for the Lakers in the final period to bring the final score to 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Between the pipes Gardiner saved 30 of the 34 shots taken on him by Red Deer.

The Atom 1 Lakers returned to home ice the following day to defeat Olds 9-4 on Jan. 5.

The Lakers hit the road on Saturday for a Red Deer re-match on Jan. 18 before returning home to host Drumheller on Jan. 19.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

No .15 Alex Mathieson speeds to grab the puck in front of the Red Deer goal on Jan. 4. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Just Posted

Tips to achieve that New Year’s Resolution from Sylvan Lake gym owner

Scott McDermott gives a few tips on how to achieve your New Year’s Resolution

Series shot in Sylvan Lake now streaming world-wide

Abracadavers was partially shot in Sylvan Lake during the summer of 2017

Residential snow plow triggered in Sylvan Lake

A recent snowfall has triggered a full residential snow plow of A, B, C and DT Routes.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

The annual New Years Fireworks was held Jan. 1, beginning around 7 p.m.

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Accused in fatal shooting at Walmart Red Deer seeks legal aid

Chase Freed charged with 6 counts, including second-degree murder and attempted murder with firearm

Alberta’s $30M energy war room is a cavalcade of errors, Opposition says

NDP energy critic says the Canadian Energy Centre should be shut down

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Most Read