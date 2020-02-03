Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers win gold at home tournament

The Lakers won four straight games to take the top spot in the tournament

Team Captian Cameron Durkin, left, and Alternate Captains Hailey McWhirter, centre and Aven Appell pose for a photo with the tournament trophy, which was packed full of candies for the winning team. Photo Submitted

The Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers kept the gold at home, after winning the local hockey tournament this weekend.

The Lakers played four games over the course of the weekend, and came out on top for each game.

In game one of the tournament, the Lakers faced a foe from down the road. After a tough game the Atom B Lakers came away with a 3-2 victory over Red Deer, and set the course for a winning weekend.

The next two games where easy wins for the home team. The Lakers won 8-2 over Stony Plain and 6-3 against the Calgary Inferno-Girls.

Sunday morning the Lakers had a rematch against the Calgary Inferno-Girls for the gold medal game. After an exhausting 60 minutes of play, the Lakers cheered and stormed the ice as they were declared the winners.

The final game had a score of 4-2 for the Lakers.

Deanna Stefaniuk-McWhirter, mother to alternate captain Hailey McWhirter, said the tournament will help give the team confidence as the regular season comes to a close.

“The season has been a hard one for the players … with two home games left in their season this huge win was the confidence booster the team, the coaches and the parents needed,” McWhirter said in a Facebook message.

McWhirter continued to say it was an amazing weekend for the team, and everyone played well throughout.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers win gold at home tournament

The Lakers won four straight games to take the top spot in the tournament

Start a smoke-free and vape-free life

Alberta Health Services gives a few tips for those looking to give up their smoking habit

Ecole Fox Run School students learning to become Community Helpers

The AHS Community Helpers Program teaches students it is OK to talk about mental health and suicide

Hurdles still to overcome for No Landfill Facility, Town of Sylvan Lake says

Fogdog has until June 15, 2020 to meet the conditions of the Master Services Agreement

Increased busing fees coming for Chinook’s Edge School Division

The fees implemented and increased fees come into effect for the 2020/2021 school year

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Trial to begin for man charged in death of four-year-old daughter in Calgary

The child was found in cardiac arrest at the home

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

Philippines reports 1st coronavirus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Most Read