Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers win gold at home tournament

Team Captian Cameron Durkin, left, and Alternate Captains Hailey McWhirter, centre and Aven Appell pose for a photo with the tournament trophy, which was packed full of candies for the winning team. Photo Submitted

The Lakers won four straight games to take the top spot in the tournament

The Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers kept the gold at home, after winning the local hockey tournament this weekend.

The Lakers played four games over the course of the weekend, and came out on top for each game.

In game one of the tournament, the Lakers faced a foe from down the road. After a tough game the Atom B Lakers came away with a 3-2 victory over Red Deer, and set the course for a winning weekend.

The next two games where easy wins for the home team. The Lakers won 8-2 over Stony Plain and 6-3 against the Calgary Inferno-Girls.

Sunday morning the Lakers had a rematch against the Calgary Inferno-Girls for the gold medal game. After an exhausting 60 minutes of play, the Lakers cheered and stormed the ice as they were declared the winners.

The final game had a score of 4-2 for the Lakers.

Deanna Stefaniuk-McWhirter, mother to alternate captain Hailey McWhirter, said the tournament will help give the team confidence as the regular season comes to a close.

“The season has been a hard one for the players … with two home games left in their season this huge win was the confidence booster the team, the coaches and the parents needed,” McWhirter said in a Facebook message.

McWhirter continued to say it was an amazing weekend for the team, and everyone played well throughout.

