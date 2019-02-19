Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

The 2018-19 season is now one for the books for the Atom C Lakers.

After a tough battle, the Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers took a loss during the team’s final home game of the season.

The team took on the Blackfalds Bulldogs at home on Feb. 16.

It was an exciting game for the home team, as a professional announcer was giving the play-by-play, and had music pumping during time outs and intermissions.

The Lakers were excited to play one last game at home and were cheered on by eager fans.

The Bulldogs won the Feb. 16 game with a score of 3-1.

Julia Buote, No. 18 for the Lakers scored the only goal for the team minutes into the second period. Buote, assisted by Brody Garritty, had the first point on the score board for either team.

The Lakers kept their spirits high as they went into the third period leading, 1-0.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs had the Lakers’ number and scored three times in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Lakers played their final game of the season on the road, Feb. 17. The team travelled to Rimbey, where they lost 8-5.

The Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers line up for the national anthem before the home game on Feb. 16.