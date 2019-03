The Lakers drowned Chestermere when they swept the playoff series for the league title

The Sylvan Lake Bantam B Lakers are Tier 5 league champions.

The Lakers swept the best-of-three series against Chestermere on March 23.

The bantam Lakers won Game 1 of the playoff series on the road 4-3 on March 17 before heading back to home ice for Game 2.

The Lakers defeated Chestermere 4-2 at the NexSource Centre to be crowned bantam Tier 5 league champions.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter