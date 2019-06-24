Avery Weik looks for a teammate with an advantage on net. Weik ended up passing to Jesse Sooley who found the back of the net. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers fall in playoffs

The Buccaneers faced the Olds Stingers in a bid to move forward in league playoffs

The Sylvan Lake bantam Buccs battled it out with the Olds Stingers over the weekend in the quarter final series of the league playoffs.

The Buccaneers had to win the two games to move on to the semi-finals, however they fell in both games against the Stingers.

In Game One of the series on June 21, the Buccaneers hosted the Stingers and lost 10-3.

The home team kept it tight in the first period of the game, with the Stingers leading by only one point.

Jesse Sooley, from Hudson Little, scored the first goal of the game for the Buccs at 7:12 in the first period.

Unfortunately the Buccaneers couldn’t keep up in the final two periods, scoring only twice more in the final frame of the game.

The rematch on June 22 was nearly a mirror image of the previous night’s game.

The Stingers, back on their home turf, quickly scored two points in the first period, leaving the Buccaneers to score once.

Tom Schallwyk scored at 9:30 off a feed from Sooley to put the Buccaneers on the board.

The middle frame saw the Stingers once again take off, scoring a total of five times, without leaving room for the Buccaneers to find the back of the net.

In the final period of the series, The Buccaneers picked up the pace defensively, and kept the Stingers from adding to their score.

On the offensive, the Buccaneers added one more to their score when Landyn Sigfusson scored seconds into the period, with an assist going to Avery Weik.

The two-game series ended the season for the Buccaneers, who looked for a win to move on.

The team ended the season with 10 wins and only five losses.

 

Jesse Sooley winds up and takes aim on the Stingers’ net halfway through the first period. On this drive Sooley scored the first goal for the Buccaneers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

