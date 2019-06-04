Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers take two huge wins at home

The bantam Buccs sit at a 8-1 record with three games left in regular season play

The Sylvan Lake Bantam B1 Buccaneers expanded their win column this past weekend.

The bantam Buccs had a massive 13-3 win over the Stettler Thunder B1 June 1 at the NexSource Centre.

The game opened with evenly matched play from both teams, ending the first period with a 3-2 lead for the Buccs.

During the middle frame the bantam Buccs exploded and scored on the Thunder goalie six times.

Stettler was only able to find the back of the net once, leaving them trailing 9-3 going into the third.

The game ended with four unanswered goals from the Buccs.

“The team is actually starting to play very well as a team,” said Head Coach Trevor Sigfusson. “They’re coming together and playing as a five man unit more than individuals.”

On the defensive side the kids are doing well playing the structured systems, he added.

The Buccs also played their way to a 13-3 victory over the Didsbury Chargers B1 June 2 at home and a 10-7 road win over the Red Deer Chiefs B1 on June 3.

Sigfusson says he is optimistic and excited to see what the team can accomplish in playoffs this year.

The bantam Buccs are also registered for provincials in Calgary July 10.

“The team’s really looking forward to the rest of the season and also excited to go to provincials,” Sigfusson said. “It will be the first time for a lot of these players to play in provincial playdowns in the lacrosse and so they are pretty excited about that.”

The Buccs have three games left in regular season play and they are all on the road.

Sigfusson is not concerned about missing the home court advantage to close the season.

“They’ve been playing pretty structured all the way through the season, they’ve been playing with the game plan,” said Sigfusson. “It will definitely be a little more challenging having to travel, but I anticipate them having success if they stay with the systems they’re working on.”

The goal set at the beginning of the season was to be playing in the Central Alberta Lacrosse League final and represent well at provincials.

“They’re just going to continue to focus on owning the offensive and defensive systems that they’ve been learning so we can keep on polishing that up,” said Sigfusson of the team’s approach to the remainder of the season.

The bantam Buccs return to the court when they face he Lacoka Locos B1 June 14 at the Gary Moe Sportsplex.

Landyn Sigfusson takes a shot on net during the first period of the game against the Thunder. Sigfusson scored three of the 13 goals against Stettler June 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News