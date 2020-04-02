Sylvan Lake baseball season postponed until the end of April

The COVID-19 epidemic caused an early end to the basketball and hockey seasons, now the start of baseball in Sylvan Lake is being postponed.

On March 31, Sylvan Lake Minor Ball announced the start of the season will be postponed until at least April 30.

Postponing the start of the season comes directly from Baseball Alberta and Baseball Canada.

“We have been in discussions with Baseball Canada and the other provinces regarding the impact of the COVID-19 on the upcoming 2020 baseball season. We have been collectively considering the best information available from our national and provincial health authorities on how best to manage activities in this unprecedented time,” Baseball Alberta said in a press release.

Baseball Canada is looking into options to deliver NCCP coach clinics online.

Sylvan Lake Minor Ball is asking for patience as they await direction from the governing officials, and continue to plan for a 2020 season, even if it is a short one.

“We continue planning for the future and await the direction of the appropriate governing bodies. Like you, we are hoping for a season of any length,” Sylvan Lake Minor Ball said in a press release.

At this time no refunds are being given for registration, this is because a short season is still hoped for.

Should it be decided to cancel the entire season, than refunds will be processes.

“…This decision will result in many questions regarding the status of the 2020 house league / community and competition seasons. While we do not have all the answers to these questions, Baseball Alberta is working with its members and peers to determine the best path forward with protecting the health and safety of our participants — players, coaches, and umpires — as our highest priority.”

Sylvan Lake Minor Ball has made the decision to cancel the softball tournament for the May-long weekend, known as the Ice-Breaker Tournament.

While the season has been put off for a while longer, Sylvan Lake Minor Ball encourage players to get outside and practise some skills on their own, safely and while maintaining a personal distance of two metres.

While the snow melts, players are asked to keep off of the ball diamonds, as the Town will be preparing to ready them for spring and summer use.

