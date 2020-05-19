John Flinn coaches members of the Sylvan Lake Peewee Bears at halftime. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake Bears’ coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

The defensive coordinator and assistant coach of the Sylvan Lake Peewee Bears is the recipient of a Football Alberta award.

John Flinn, who has been with the Bears since 2013, has been honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award.

“I was happy and shocked that I got this award,” said Flinn in a phone interview. “It means a lot to me, it shows the hard work I’ve put into this football program and that the parents trust me with teaching their kids the game I love.”

According to a Football Alberta press release the Coach, Official and Volunteer of the Year Awards are usually handed out at the Annual Senior Bowl Awards Banquet. The banquet was set to be held on May 17, but was cancelled alongside the Senior Bowl Game due to COVID-19.

The 2019 season brought the Bears an undefeated season and the B Championship in the 9-man division of the Central Alberta Peewee League, their second championship in a row.

Flinn says last season the team responded to each other well, from the coaches, to the manager, down to the kids, and worked well together as a team.

“That brings the moment to me as I’m a coach of the boys and I was proud of them,” said Flinn in regard to standout moments from the season.

He says he loves working with the peewee age group because the kids give you respect and they want to work hard for you as a coach.

“They don’t have anything hard to say about you they just want to learn the game,” Flinn explained.

“I talk to them and teach them properly and then they’ll go and try to harvest in this age because a lot of kids at this age have that dream to make it to professional sports and they will see the work they have to put into it all the way up to high school and past,” added Flinn.

With the happiness that comes with winning the award, Flinn says it is an honour to be a coach in the Sylvan Lake community and to have coached alongside Garnet Rambaut and Jeremy Martins.

Already Flinn is looking to get back to the championship game again this season, if there is a season.

“If we don’t have a season this year there’s always the one after,” said Flinn. “I’m ready to see how these kids do.”

Central Alberta Football

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Preakness rescheduled for Oct 3, one month after Derby

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Bears’ coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

PHOTOS: Residents soak up the sun on Sylvan Lake

Temperatures in the low 20C brought people out of their homes over the May long weekend

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Three more recovered cases in central zone Monday

Two active cases in Red Deer

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Ellis Bird Farm ‘coping’ after COVID-19 leads to disappointing start to season

Executive Director hoping to open the farm within the next month

Recovered Ponoka patient donates to plasma study

Former town councillor John Jacobs contracted the virus during a trip and has since recovered

Tickets on sale Virtual Women of Excellence Gala honouring central Alberta women

Tickets are $25

U.S. agrees to Canada’s request to extend non-essential travel ban into June

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension

Full powers of Parliament must be reinstated, Conservatives’ Scheer says

The existing meetings aren’t enough

Some businesses take first, cautious steps to reopening after long weekend

Among those opening included restaurants, cafes and pubs, retail and personal service establishments

‘Good questions’ being asked about safety of Snowbirds: Trudeau

Military public affairs officer Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed

Most Read