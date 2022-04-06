Sylvan Lake Buccaneers buckle up for the season

After a two-year disturbance caused by COVID-19, the Sylvan Lake Lacrosse Association opened its doors to a full season on April 4.

The group has been offering training for players between ages four and 18 for over a decade. The players are divided into six age categories.

A typical lacrosse season is short-lived, running from April until July. The four months are jammed with 12 games and up to three tournaments.

“The interest in lacrosse has doubled … since we started,” said association president Taren Munro.

There are about 70 players registered for the 2022 summer season.

“All of Alberta has noticed the drop in registered players this season. We lost a lot of our older players to sports that could be played at this time, like golf,” said Munro.

The group was unable to offer a season in 2020, followed by a rather restricted season in 2021. The association had about 150 players registered pre-COVID-19.

Registrations are open until May. In cases where the association is unable to accommodate more players, individuals will be referred to neighbouring communities such as Red Deer and Innisfail.

Practices take place once or twice a week at the Nexsource Centre Arena.

The group looks forward to their annual “War On The Shore Tournament” held over the Mother’s Day weekend in May, said Munro.

“We always look forward to a great season and new players coming to play the fastest game on two feet,” said Munro.