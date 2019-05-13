Sylvan Lake Buccaneers host War on the Shore

The Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre was a busy hive of activity over the weekend, as the Sylvan Lake Lacrosse Association hosted its second annual War on the Shore.

The three-day tournament had four divisions of Sylvan Lake lacrosse players take on teams from across the province.

The peewee, novice, bantam and midget teams all played hard throughout the weekend and hosted teams from Calgary, Red Deer, St. Albert, Lloydminster, Sherwood Park, Didsbury and Brooks.

Only the PeeWee Buccaneers missed a chance at the tournament playoff, the three other home teams fought for the championship title.

The Novice Buccaneers finished the tournament on Sunday with first place. They are the only team from Sylvan Lake to finish with gold during this tournament.

The Bantam Buccaneers finished in fourth place, as did the midget team.

To start the tournament off, Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre, sporting a Buccaneer’s jersey, preformed the ceremonial ball drop at one of the first games Friday evening.

Over the weekend two members from Sylvan Lake’s mini tykes, Dylan Rosentreter and Shane Belich, performed ball drops before the games.

The tournament, which had two games going regularly throughout the weekend, ran smoothly through the will power of many dedicated volunteers.

According to the Sylvan Lake Buccaneers Association, the tournament had volunteers to coordinate the games, sell raffle tickets, barbecue, announce the games and even singers to preform “O Canada.”

“The feed back was amazing, the parents, the coaches, the players, the sisters, brothers & grandparents all said they had an amazing time and loved the ‘small town’ feel of our tournament,” The Buccaneer’s Facebook page states.

The tournament was held May 10-12 at the NexSource Centre, and the committee responsible for this year’s event are already looking forward to hosting War on the Shore again in 2020.