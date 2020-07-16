Sylvan Lake Council awards tender for Pogadl Park baseball quad

User groups identified a baseball quad in the new sports park as the greatest need for them

Phase One of the construction of Pogadl Park is underway with work being done on the future baseball stadium for the Gulls, and on Monday Council awarded the tender for the baseball quad.

Town Council awarded the tender to Delta Valley Landscaping & Lawn Services at the July 13 meeting.

Select Engineering Consultants Ltd., The Town’s consultants evaluating the four bid on the tender, scored Delta Valley with the highest score out of 100. They evaluated each bid on reference evaluations, related project experience and bid price.

Their bid price was $2,039,603.16, not included GST.

According to the council package, Delta Valley specializes in golf course, baseball and football field design and construction.

In the past the company has completed the South Bear Creek baseball diamond in Grande Prairie, Rocky Mountain House’s football and practice fields as well as the Davidson Creek Park baseball diamond in Strathcona County.

Phase One of this project has a total budget of $6,310,360. Rough grading the entire park, development of the park entrance and roadway and the development of a campground are all included in the first phase of development for the sports park.

The tender for campground development and site servicing have not yet been awarded.

The Town chose to incorporate the baseball quad complex is part of Phase One because the user groups identified more baseball diamonds as the greatest need when designing the park.

The hope is to host the first games in the new diamonds in 2021.

The park will include six baseball diamonds, an outdoor hockey rink, soccer fields, a multi-purpose field which can be used for multiple sports including football, volleyball courts and the splash park.

Pogadl Park will take years to complete and will be done in multiple phases. Last summer it was announced the park is expected to cost north of $25 million.