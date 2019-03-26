Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s season comes to an end with mixed bonspiel

The Mixed Bonspiel was held at the NexSource Centre, March 15-17.

Curling got its nickname, “the roaring game”, from the rumbling sound the 44 pound granite stone makes as it travels across the pebbled ice. On the weekend of March 15-17 this sound could be heard at the NexSource Centre as 16 teams participated in the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel.

Teams from Ponoka, Lacombe, Calgary and our own Sylvan Lake Curling Club competed with the powerful cheer of “hard!” heard throughout the weekend.

The finals were played on Sunday and the “A” final between team John Basarab, from Lacombe, and Reece Brigley, of the Sylvan Lake junior team. It was a nail bitter! The Brigley team was down one in the eighth end without hammer. Brigley was sitting two when Basarab delivered his final stone for the win.

A great weekend was had all around.

The club wishes to thank all those who donated and sponsored the event.

If you or your child is interested in curling, check out the Sylvan Lake Curling Club in September to get started.

This group of passionate curlers took top spot in the C category at the mixed bonspiel.