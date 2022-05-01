Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course welcomes peak season with weekly events

Disc golf is played like traditional ball golf, but with discs and baskets

The 18-hole Sylvan Lake Disc Golf Course (SLDGC) is buckling up for free summer events starting May 12. The organization will host social events and league plays every Thursday night through to September.

“Players of all levels of experience gather to have fun, learn new skills and meet new people in a non-competitive environment,” said SLDGC representative in an email.

While the course is open all year, it is most utilized during the warmer months, from mid April to mid November.

The disc golf course located south of Cole Way is in a public space, thus free to play and be enjoyed by all.

SLDGC plans to offer local tournaments this summer.

The 2021 Battle of Central Alberta IV disc golf tournament was hosted by SLDGC, with players attending from as far as Quebec and British Columbia.

“The course offers a unique blend of hills with open and wooded holes, as well as water hazards which increase the challenge,” SLDGC representative said.

The highest point on the course offers a scenic view of the lake and the town.

In an attempt to accommodate all levels of play, the course design consists of both beginner and advance tee positions.

Local players designed the 6,000-foot course for an underutilized green space on the south side of town in 2019.

The project was made possible with support from the Central Alberta Disc Golf Association (CADGA), CADGA volunteers and the Town of Sylvan Lake through the 2019 Recreation Arts and Culture Community Grant and Community Spirit Capital Grant.

Town assists with course operations by frequent mowing and providing space for indoor putting at the NexSource Centre during winter.

A course map is available on-site and at the town website. Players can also download the Udisc app for course details and electronic mapping to help navigate the course.