File Photo

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

Looking forward to the future the club wants to keep figure skating alive and kids active

This year marked a milestone for the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club.

With the turn of the decade, the year 2020 brought the club’s 45th year of service.

Melody Gillespie, past-president of the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club, says the milestone is both awesome and hard to believe.

“The community kept us running for the entire 45 years, but it’s just volunteers and kids’ interest that makes the club really possible,” Gillespie explained in a phone interview.

“We’ve definitely had some challenges keeping things going with the old barn falling and less ice and I’ll even say economy, but its been good.”

Over the years, Gillespie says, the club has hosted “amazing and well attended” competitions, and had skaters progress as far as adult competitions and Winter Games.

She added it is also fun to watch the big smiles of the little ones just getting started, and watching them grow into skaters and even coaches.

Looking to the future, the club aims to keep figure skating alive, keep kids active and host more competitions to enable the rest of the province to enjoy the community.

“I think it’s just a Canadian thing to do, to figure skate and have that winter activity,” commented Gillespie.

The club is all possible because of volunteers and the love of skating, says Gillespie.

“Even the community just coming out to watch and cheer on the kids, whether it’s just a carnival or a showcase or our competitions, it makes our club successful.”

The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club’s 2019/2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Year End Showcase scheduled for March 15 was cancelled.

Skate Canada: Alberta-NWT/Nunavut also cancelled its Annual Awards Banquet.

Figure Skating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rimbey Rodeo cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

Looking forward to the future the club wants to keep figure skating alive and kids active

Town of Sylvan Lake to start opening public amenities May 14

“We need to relaunch with much more caution, so not to attract those summertime crowds.”

Sylvan Lake RCMP experience some changes in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Officers maintain social distance when out in public and wear protective gloves and masks

Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in province climbs over 6,000

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market eyeing June opening

Crystal Loewen, market manager, says she has requested a June 5 or June 12 opening date

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Lacombe’s Len Thompson Lures supports western Canadian food banks

Six specially patterned lures being sold to support food banks

Grad yard signs lift spirits, supports Lacombe Food Bank

Painted Light Photography, Strand Media Corporation team up on initiative

Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit arrest male following lengthy police dog track

Suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive not reopening May 14

Owner taking it day-by-day to ensure safety of staff, guests, community

Stettler resident learns about the positive role of garter snakes

Penny Tash was initially wary of the snakes, but came to see their important role in the environment

Maskwacis women making masks for Elders and their community

They have been sewing masks for the vulnerable members of their community.

Presidential politics, sidelined by pandemic, poised for Trump-fuelled comeback

Trump hopes for strong economic recovery by election

Adequacy of federal emergency aid measures to be tested by jobless numbers

First steps towards re-opening begins

Most Read