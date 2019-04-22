Sylvan Lake football product named to Team Alberta U17

Sylvan Lake football player Cody Peever has been named to Team Alberta U17.

The local talent was one of 80 players selected for the U17 and U18 teams at the Final Selection Camp in Calgary April 5-7.

“It was very organized,” said Peever of the camp. “The coaches were good, lots of competition also, and it was just overall pretty good.”

Peever added everyone at the camp was “really friendly.”

According to a Football Alberta press release the U17 team is a development squad made up of players who were close to making the U18 team, and born in 2003, who will have another shot at making the U18 team next year.

Peever says he felt “very accomplished” when he found out he was named to the U17 team.

“I felt there’s always room for improvement, but for now I feel pretty accomplished in myself,” said Peever.

Peever is one of seven receivers to make the U17 team and the only player from Sylvan Lake.

With the U17 team Peever will play a scrimmage against Team Saskatchewan U17 in Red Deer on June 16 and in Hawaii Aug. 4-12.

While on the island of Maui, Team Alberta U17 will play in the Pacific Challenge, which will feature three scrimmages against local Hawaiian high schools.

Peever said he has never been to Hawaii and is looking forward to those games.

The U17 team will meet for practices over the next few months to prepare for the upcoming scrimmages.

He said he is looking forward to being a part of Team Alberta and to play alongside the top competition in Alberta and against the competition in Hawaii.

“It’s just an overall good atmosphere on Team Alberta,” added Peever, who will be joining the Sylvan Lake Lakers for the 2019 season.

Peever is looking for sponsors and donations to help him make the trip to Hawaii.

Anyone interested in helping can reach out to Corinna Peever at 403-506-7050 or nowicknation@gmail.com.

Around 400 players started the U17/U18 teams selection process back in January.

