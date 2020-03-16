Warren Stewart Brown fist bumps his coach Mike Williams, in lieu of a hand shake, as he was named the Offensive Player of the Year at the Lakers’ year-end awards on March 12. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

A truly impressive season was celebrated by the H.J. Cody Lakers on March 12 with the team’s annual year-end awards night.

The night celebrated the team’s winning year, which included a league championship and a trip to the provincial playoffs.

Before the nine major awards were handed out, each player was recognized for all that they contribute to the team and it’s winning season. After a few words, which often included a funny story about the player, each of the 40-odd players was given a championship t-shirt.

There are nine major awards from the team, which include Rookie of the Year and MVP.

One player was awarded two awards, during the Thursday night event at the NexSource Centre.

Jeremy Braitenback, the head coach for the Lakers, said the team is in great shape for another excellent season next year.

“How does a repeat sound?” he asked his team referring to the team’s league championship win.

“This time we will be sure to make it pass Holy Rosary.”

The following are the major award winners from the 2019 football season:

MVP – Reuben Braitenback

Offensive player of the year – Warren Stewart

Defensive player of the year – Jacob Gauvin

Lineman of the year – Ardan Kasha

Rookie of the year – Cody Peever

Special Teams MVP – Chris Ferguson

Most Improved player – Jhonier Batista

Leadership Award – Daxton Bylsma

Halvorson Award – Ardan Kasha

