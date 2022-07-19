Sylvan Lake golfer, 8, places first in her division

A young Sylvan Lake golfer finished first in her division at the Maple Leaf Junior Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Innisfail Golf Course on July 13.

Ain Lee, 8, competed in the MJT Girls 8U division, finishing with a score of 95.

“I feel very happy and proud. My highlights were getting a birdie and some pars,” said Lee in a press release. “If something isn’t going to plan, I take some deep breaths and chew on something.”

Edwin Park from Bentley finished first in the MJT Boys 9-10, scoring a 73.

At the MJT Mini Tour, U13 golfers competed for division titles in preparation for the MJT Mini Tour National Championship next month.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

The MJT hosts close to 100 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

The program has annual awards, scholarships, and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season.