Logan Graf,16, fires a shot off the tee box. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake golfer swinging through 2020 season

Logan Graf, 16, says his season is off to a great start with a few bigger tournaments on the horizon

Sixteen-year-old Logan Graf says he is off to a good start in the 2020 golf season.

The Sylvan Laker is playing in Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) events as well as a few bigger tournaments such as the Alberta Amateur and the Alberta Open.

In the MJT, Graf has placed first, third and tied for fourth competing in the juvenile boys division.

“I play golf in Red Deer every day with a few friends and just try to practice as much as I can and make sure I’m feeling good about my game before every tournament so that way when I go there I’m as confident as possible and perform my best,” said Graf in a recent phone interview.

At the beginning of August he will be competing in the Central Alberta Amateur at his home course, the Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

He says it will be “fun” to play the tournament at a course he knows so well.

Graf says started golfing about eight years ago following in his older brother’s footsteps.

“I like how it’s an individual sport, you’re just out there alone not relying on anyone else,” explained Graf. “I just like the competitive aspect of it and everything and I feel like it’s a lot different than any other sport.”

“You’re out there alone for four hours, [you] just got to stay focused the entire time. I find it pretty mentally taxing and I just enjoy it because of that.”

The end goal for Graf is to be on the PGA tour, but right now he is focusing on the next step, which is playing well in junior golf and hopefully getting a scholarship to a university in the United States.

