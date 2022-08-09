Sylvan Lake Gulls advance to West Division Final

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are moving on to the West Division Final after defeating the Fort McMurray Giants in two games in a best-of-three series.

After a game one win in front of a sold-out crowd at Gulls Stadium, Sylvan Lake took care of business on the road Tuesday night in game two beating the Giants in their own stadium 3-2 in the Western Canadian Baseball League West Division Semi-Final.

Starting on the mound for the Gulls was Ryun Cross who pitched a strong six and two-thirds of an inning striking out eight and allowing only three hits.

In the third inning, the Giants jumped out to a 1-0 after a single to right field brought in a run. The Gulls would respond in the fifth inning when Chase Rodriguez knocked in Cleary Simpson who was on third base.

Just a few innings later, the Giants took the lead after a wild pitch got away from the catcher, and a run advanced home from third base.

In the next inning, the Gulls took the lead scoring a pair of runs. After Michael Polson stole second base, Ethan He hit a double to left field scoring Polson to tie the game at two. Following that play, Sam Stem scored in He after hitting a double to centre field.

Hunter Jones pitched after Cross striking out one and allowing one hit in two innings of work before Ty Boudreau came in to clinch the game for one-third of an inning striking out a single batter.

The Gulls will play their next game on Friday, Aug. 12 at Seamen Stadium in Okotoks for game one of a best-of-three series against the Dawgs. Game two will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Sylvan Lake, and if needed game three will happen on Sunday, Aug. 14 in Okotoks.

centralalbertaLocal SportsRedDeer