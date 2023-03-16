Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big baseball season

With only 71 days until the opening day of the Gulls baseball season, preparations are being made

With 71 days until opening day, season preparations for the Sylvan Lake Gulls are already underway.

The team has been announcing players for the upcoming seasons roster on social media, said general manager Aqil Samuel.

“Twenty-eight of the 30 guys have been signed, with 14 Canadians and 14 Americans so far on the team – with 12 of them division one college players.”

Two positions are not determined yet as the team is waiting on some health inquiries before making an official announcement about the remaining spots.

Fans can expect another big season can be expected, Samuel said.

“This year we are striving to win it, our culture and our expectation is we want to try and win this thing.”

READ MORE: Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker won’t return to Sylvan Lake despite stellar season

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baseballsylvanlake