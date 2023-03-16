The Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big season. File photo of the Sylvan Lake Gulls field during the home opener of the 2022 season. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big season. File photo of the Sylvan Lake Gulls field during the home opener of the 2022 season. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big baseball season

With only 71 days until the opening day of the Gulls baseball season, preparations are being made

With 71 days until opening day, season preparations for the Sylvan Lake Gulls are already underway.

The team has been announcing players for the upcoming seasons roster on social media, said general manager Aqil Samuel.

“Twenty-eight of the 30 guys have been signed, with 14 Canadians and 14 Americans so far on the team – with 12 of them division one college players.”

Two positions are not determined yet as the team is waiting on some health inquiries before making an official announcement about the remaining spots.

Fans can expect another big season can be expected, Samuel said.

“This year we are striving to win it, our culture and our expectation is we want to try and win this thing.”

READ MORE: Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker won’t return to Sylvan Lake despite stellar season

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baseballsylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada beats Colombia 5-0 at World Baseball Classic, Freeman leaves game with injury

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big season. File photo of the Sylvan Lake Gulls field during the home opener of the 2022 season. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big baseball season

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Police say suspect in deadly shooting of 2 Edmonton officers killed himself

Red Deer Regional Airport CEO Graham Ingham said a $30 million government investment will help the airport realize its potential. (Advocate file photo)
Red Deer airport poised to become regional aviation hub

The Town of Sylvan Lake recieved a lower number of building permit requests in February compared to last year. (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake recieves lower building permit application numbers

Pop-up banner image