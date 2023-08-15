Sylvan Lake Gulls eliminated by Dawgs in WCBL West Finals

Dawgs 7 Gulls 1

The Sylvan Lake Gulls season has come to an end.

The Gulls were swept by the Okotoks Dawgs on Saturday night after a 7-1 loss in Game 2 of the West Division Finals at Gulls Stadium.

After Sylvan Lake lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday night in Okotoks, Saturday’s game was a must-win to keep their Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) season alive.

Gulls fans showed up once again setting another franchise attendance record with 2,156 fans at the ballpark but it wasn’t enough to get Sylvan Lake the victory.

The series loss now marks back-to-back seasons where the Gulls were eliminated by the Dawgs in the West Finals.

The Dawgs took a 6-0 lead early on scoring runs in the second and third innings. In the four-run second, all four runs were unearned, which included a three-run home run from Brendan Luther. One of the runs in the second was also unearned.

The Gulls were held scoreless until the sixth inning when shortstop Jonah Weisner knocked in a run with a double to right field.

Okotoks extended their 7-1 in the top of the eighth after knocking in another run off a double.

Gulls starting pitcher Tyler Boudreau gave up six runs on seven hits through five innings on the mound. He also struck out four batters in the process.

Steven Hospital entered the game in the sixth and held the Dawgs scoreless in two innings of work. He gave up only two hits and struck out three batters.

Zac Laird pitched the final two innings for the Gulls. He gave up a run on a single hit but struck out two batters.

The Okotoks Dawgs will head to the WCBL Finals for the second year in a row to defend their title. The Medicine Hat Mavericks will be their opponent after they eliminated the Moose Jaw Miller Express with a 14-7 win Sunday.

