Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner swings at a pitch against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)

Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner swings at a pitch against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake Gulls eliminated by Dawgs in WCBL West Finals

Dawgs advance to Finals

Dawgs 7 Gulls 1

The Sylvan Lake Gulls season has come to an end.

The Gulls were swept by the Okotoks Dawgs on Saturday night after a 7-1 loss in Game 2 of the West Division Finals at Gulls Stadium.

After Sylvan Lake lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday night in Okotoks, Saturday’s game was a must-win to keep their Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) season alive.

Gulls fans showed up once again setting another franchise attendance record with 2,156 fans at the ballpark but it wasn’t enough to get Sylvan Lake the victory.

The series loss now marks back-to-back seasons where the Gulls were eliminated by the Dawgs in the West Finals.

The Dawgs took a 6-0 lead early on scoring runs in the second and third innings. In the four-run second, all four runs were unearned, which included a three-run home run from Brendan Luther. One of the runs in the second was also unearned.

The Gulls were held scoreless until the sixth inning when shortstop Jonah Weisner knocked in a run with a double to right field.

Okotoks extended their 7-1 in the top of the eighth after knocking in another run off a double.

Gulls starting pitcher Tyler Boudreau gave up six runs on seven hits through five innings on the mound. He also struck out four batters in the process.

Steven Hospital entered the game in the sixth and held the Dawgs scoreless in two innings of work. He gave up only two hits and struck out three batters.

Zac Laird pitched the final two innings for the Gulls. He gave up a run on a single hit but struck out two batters.

The Okotoks Dawgs will head to the WCBL Finals for the second year in a row to defend their title. The Medicine Hat Mavericks will be their opponent after they eliminated the Moose Jaw Miller Express with a 14-7 win Sunday.

centralalbertaLocal SportsRedDeer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jose Bautista signs one-day contract to officially retire with Toronto Blue Jays
Next story
Canadian women to face Wales, England and France at WXV tournament in New Zealand

Just Posted

Gulls starting pitcher Tyler Boudreau throws a strike against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls eliminated by Dawgs in WCBL West Finals

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, which offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, was closed twice in the one week due to a lack of physician. (Black Press file photo.)
AHS announces temporary closures for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake