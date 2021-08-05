Sylvan Lake Gulls fall to .500 with loss to Edmonton

The Sylvan Lake Gulls have lost ground in their push to move up in the Western Canadian Baseball League standings.

Sylvan Lake dropped a tight 3-2 contest in extra innings at Gulls Stadium Wednesday against the Edmonton Prospects and fell to 16-16 on the season.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Devin Heck singled for the Prospects to score a run and win the game. The Prospects were serving as the home team for the night.

Charlie Towers opened the scoring for Sylvan Lake with a sacrifice fly RBI in the fifth. Logan Grant added a sac fly of his own in the sixth to open up a 2-1 lead. Edmonton tied the game at two in the ninth before earning the walk-off victory.

Brett Higgins pitched six strong innings for the Gulls, allowing just six hits and one earned run to go along with two strikeouts. Red Deer’s Jared Arnold struck out three over two innings of work while allowing two hits.

Sasha Kamenjasevic had a fantastic start for the Prospects, throwing seven innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.

The Gulls are in a tight race in the five-team league, with four playoff spots up for grabs as the season winds down. They sit third in the league but are only 2.5 games back of Okotoks Black for first.

Sylvan Lake is back at home Friday night against Okoktoks Red, before playing a pair of games in Okotoks over the weekend. They will also host Okotoks on Aug. 2, a make-up game for a rainout earlier this season. The Gulls have just eight games left in the regular season, with the playoffs set to begin Aug. 16.