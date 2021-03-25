Jason Chatwood, left, is announced as the Sylvan Lake Gulls’ head coach by Aqil Samuel, the club's general manager and president of baseball operations. (File photo by Sylvan Lake News)

Sylvan Lake Gulls go all Canadian in 2021

COVID-19 forces changes to WCBL schedule and rosters

It’s been almost a year since the Sylvan Lake Gulls announced their team name and set a course towards playing baseball in 2021.

Last March, which seems like a lifetime ago, the Gulls were just getting off the ground.

There have been many plans for the franchise ahead of their debut in the Western Canadian Baseball League, but another curveball came Thursday.

The league announced that because of border issues, only Canadian players will be on the field this season. With the many financial unknowns ahead of the 2021 campaign, only the Gulls, Lethbridge Bulls Edmonton Prospects and two Okotoks Dawgs teams are locked into next year.

“While we’re extremely disappointed that we won’t be seeing U.S. and other foreign players as we would in a normal season, we are confident that the quality of Canadian athletes who play this great game at an extremely-high, competitive level will perform for their respective teams,” said league president Kevin Kvame in a release.

“In addition, we felt it vital to let our significant number of foreign players know that the window and opportunity to get them to our 2021 clubs is becoming too tight and we want them to have the opportunity to adjust their plans given the current health restrictions in Canada.”

Of the players the Gulls have signed for the 2021 season, 13 are from Canada. Gulls president and GM of baseball operations Aqil Samuel said it’s extremely tough news to lose out on a number of American players that had committed to Sylvan Lake.

He noted the team has already been in contact with Canadian players to fill out the roster and thinks they’ll be able to have a full team by the time first pitch flies this summer.

“We were keeping a spreadsheet of other Canadians that had reached out to us that we were interested in, just in case this scenario happened,” he said.

“Since the announcement (Thursday) we’ve had Canadian players scramble and reach out to us. We’ll be able to put together a roster.”

The league is still working with provincial health authorities to solve quarantine issues for Canadian players returning from college baseball, as well as COVID-19 testing. Kvame noted that even so, some Canadian players down south have already received a COVID-19 vaccination in their college state.

Due to the border issues, the Swift Current 57’s, Regina Red Sox, Weyburn Beavers, Moose Jaw Miller Express and Brooks Bombers won’t field teams in the WCBL this season. The Medicine Hat Mavericks and Fort McMurray Giants are still question marks to compete next year.

The league expects to release an updated schedule, details on the 2021 season, ticketing plans based on health authorities and additional information near the end of April. The season was originally set to being on May 27.

“The franchises and teams that have committed to this unique 2021 season realize the challenges ahead,” Kvame said.

Fan capacities are uncertain and will likely be limited to start for example.

“However, we’re also optimistic that our message about baseball being a naturally socially-distanced game in an outdoor setting will take root and make for positive communities for those choosing to participate this summer,” Kvame said.

Samuel said it will be a tough pill to swallow if fans won’t be allowed in the new Pogdal Park stadium in Sylvan Lake.

Financially, it will hurt the first-year franchise. Regardless, the team owners wanted to show their commitment to baseball by having the Gulls compete this season.

“We needed to keep these guys playing and keep it going, so that was the first thought…we wanted to show the community we’re committed to this. We want to eventually get people into that stadium, hopefully, this summer and show people around,” he said, adding a reduced capacity gives the franchise a chance to work out some of the game-day kinks in the new stadium.

“It’s not the most favourable plan, especially financially but it’s something we felt like we needed to do.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Jason Chatwood, left, is announced as the Sylvan Lake Gulls’ head coach by Aqil Samuel, the club's general manager and president of baseball operations. (File photo by Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Gulls go all Canadian in 2021

COVID-19 forces changes to WCBL schedule and rosters

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday that health restrictions will be further loosened as part of Step 2 of the province's reopening plan. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
‘We’re not going to back down’: Kenney vows to keep pushing back on federal carbon tax

The Supreme Court of Canada said the federal carbon price is entirely constitutional on Thursday

Neal Arksey won $100,000 on the Feb. 16 Lotto Max draw. (Photo Submited)
Sylvan Lake man stunned by lottery win

Neal Arksey is $100,000 richer after winning the EXTRA draw on Feb. 16

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (File photo)
Another death linked to Red Deer hospital COVID outbreak

It’s hard to pinpoint any one cause, said Hinshaw

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Council reallocates funds for emergency repairs to South Reservoir

Sylvan Lake staff have employed temporary fix to a chlorine system at the South Reservoir

The Canadian Press screenshot
Alberta pushes pause on lifting COVID-19 health restrictions

Decision comes as hospitalizations dip below 300

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

FILE – Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave a sentencing hearing after the couple were found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son in 2013, outside the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Appeal Court says sentence of parents in toddler’s death had no error in law

A forensic pathologist testified the boy was malnourished and died from a staph infection

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Wolf Creek Public Schools
Ty Wagar nominated for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award by Wolf Creek Public Schools

Teacher spent countless hours running an after-school volleyball program

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

A memorial was set up for Jennifer Winkler at the Millet community centre Monday March 15, 2021. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Hometown in mourning; Millet remembers Jennifer Winkler

Jennifer Winkler was killed last week in a school stabbing at Christ the King School.

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church appealed his bail conditions in Edmonton on March 4, 2021. Coates was arrested for holding services officials said were in violation of COVID-19 rules and for violating bail conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Shepherd ought to protect his flock:’ Judge fines, releases jailed Alberta pastor

James Coates of GraceLife Church pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching bail and was fined $1,500

Most Read