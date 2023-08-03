Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

With the playoffs right around the corner, every win matters for the Sylvan Lake Gulls.

With just a few games left the Gulls and the Okotoks Dawgs are neck and neck for the lead at the top of the Western Canadian Baseball League west division standings.

This week the Gulls began a weeklong road trip to cap off the regular season which started on Sunday. The Gulls lost to the Lethbridge Bulls 5-2 but bounced back on Monday and Tuesday with a pair of victories over the Weyburn Beavers 8-3 and 10-4.

However, on Wednesday Sylvan Lake lost to the Regina Red Sox by 5-0.

The Gulls struggled at the plate and only managed to record three total hits against Red Sox pitcher Zander Oudie-Senger who pitched nine shutout innings.

Gulls starting pitcher James Brock threw four innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Steven Hospital followed that up with one run on five hits through three innings of work. Zac Laird pitched the final inning and allowed two runs on three hits.

The Gulls also played on Thursday night against the Red Sox and will finish the regular season off against the Moose Jaw Miller Express on Friday and Saturday.

Beginning on Monday the Gulls will host Game 1 of the West semi-finals at Gulls Stadium with their opponent yet to be determined.

