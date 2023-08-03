The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

Only a few games remain

With the playoffs right around the corner, every win matters for the Sylvan Lake Gulls.

With just a few games left the Gulls and the Okotoks Dawgs are neck and neck for the lead at the top of the Western Canadian Baseball League west division standings.

This week the Gulls began a weeklong road trip to cap off the regular season which started on Sunday. The Gulls lost to the Lethbridge Bulls 5-2 but bounced back on Monday and Tuesday with a pair of victories over the Weyburn Beavers 8-3 and 10-4.

However, on Wednesday Sylvan Lake lost to the Regina Red Sox by 5-0.

The Gulls struggled at the plate and only managed to record three total hits against Red Sox pitcher Zander Oudie-Senger who pitched nine shutout innings.

Gulls starting pitcher James Brock threw four innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Steven Hospital followed that up with one run on five hits through three innings of work. Zac Laird pitched the final inning and allowed two runs on three hits.

The Gulls also played on Thursday night against the Red Sox and will finish the regular season off against the Moose Jaw Miller Express on Friday and Saturday.

Beginning on Monday the Gulls will host Game 1 of the West semi-finals at Gulls Stadium with their opponent yet to be determined.

centralalbertaLocal SportsRedDeer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton Elks to sport Indigenous-designed logo in game against Blue Bombers

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans