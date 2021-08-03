Sylvan Lake Gulls move into tie for second in tight WCBL standings

Sylvan Lake Gulls centre fielder Jake Lanferman helped power the club to a pair of wins in Western Canadian Baseball League action over the weekend. (Advocate file photo)

The Sylvan Lake Gulls may be peaking at just the right time.

The Gulls won a pair of games over the weekend and moved to 16-15 on the Western Canadian Baseball League season, three games back of the Okotoks Dawgs Black for first place. Sylvan Lake is tied for second in the five-team league with the Lethbridge Bulls.

On the road for a pair of games in Lethbridge over the weekend, the Gulls earned a split with the Bulls before capturing a 14-6 win Monday at home against the Edmonton Prospects.

Saturday, the Gulls dropped an 8-4 contest to the Bulls. They had a 4-3 lead after four innings, but the Bulls roared back with three in the fifth and two more in the sixth on the way to the win. Ty McWillie hit his fourth home run of the season and Jason Chiu also added a two-RBI triple in the loss.

Andrew Grieder went four innings in the loss on the mound for Sylvan Lake, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five. Kyle Poapst tossed six innings to earn the win for Lethbridge.

Sylvan Lake rebounded Sunday in a high-scoring affair, knocking off the Bulls 13-11. Dylan Edmands led the way with three hits, while Red Deer’s Cooper Jones had two hits and two RBI. McWillie hit his fifth round-tripper of the year, while Jake Lanferman and Sam Mitcham each hit their first home run of the season.

Ty Boudreau pitched five innings for the gulls, allowing three runs while walking three and striking out three. Kyle Smyth went three and a third innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, to go along with seven strikeouts and two walks.

In the holiday Monday win, left fielder Matt Bondarchuk and Gavin Galenza did most of the damage. Bondarchuk had three RBI in the game, including a double that scored two in the bottom of the second. Galenza also had a two-RBI double and three hits on the afternoon.

Along with the win, the Gulls also set a new attendance record of 1,071, with the previous high of 1,031 coming on July 31.

The Gulls will play the Edmonton Prospects Wednesday night, with the game to be played at Gulls Stadium. Friday, Sylvan Lake will host Okotoks Red, with first pitch in both games set for 7:05 p.m.

Sylvan Lake has eight games left in the season, with the first round of the playoffs set for Aug. 16-18.



