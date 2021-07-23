Sylvan Lake Gulls on a roll heading into final stretch of WCBL regular season

The Sylvan Lake Gulls have won three of their last four games and sit third in the WCBL as the season moves into the final few weeks. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are entering the Western Canadian Baseball League mini all-star break on a high.

Sylvan Lake knocked off the Edmonton Prospects 2-1 Thursday night at home and have won three of their last four games– finishing the first portion of the season with a 12-13 mark and 14 games remaining.

Although the league won’t host an actual all-star game this season – that has been postponed until 2022, the Gulls will get a much-needed five-day break.

They currently occupy third in the WCBL with four of the league’s five teams playing this season making the shortened post-season, which will start in mid-august.

Sylvan Lake only sits two games back of the first-place Okotoks Dawgs Black.

Gulls’ first baseman Kyle Froelich has been a strong addition for the club this season, as he leads the league in doubles with 11 and is second in RBI with 20. The Nipawin, Sask. native also has four home runs on the year, tied for second across the WCBL with teammate and Red Deer native Zach Olson.

Olson is among the league leaders in RBI with 17.

Red Deer’s Cleary Simpson is also tied for the league lead in runs scored with 22. He’s hitting for a .304 average, with 24 hits in 79 at-bats.

On the pitching side, two Gulls starters are leading the way. Tyler McWillie has a 4-1 record to go along with a minuscule 1.50 ERA in 25 innings. He’s struck out 45 batters and walked 17 while allowing just five runs on the year.

Teammates Jared Arnold, another Red Deer product is having a strong campaign on the mound. Arnold has two wins in 19.2 innings and carries a 1.83 ERA. He’s struck out 16 batters while walking six and allowing just four earned runs.

The Gulls are back on the field on July 27 at home against Okotoks Black, before playing four straight games against the Lethbridge Bulls.