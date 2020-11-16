Sylvan Lake Gulls pick up local players in first player announcements

The Gulls are in full scouting mode to prepare for opening day in June 2021.

The Gulls Stadium is still under construction, but the team is preparing for opening day in June 2021, with player announcements. (Photo Courtesy of TD Aerials - Central Alberta)

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are well on their way to developing a full, competitive team for opening day next June.

Over the last few weeks the Gulls have been announcing their latest acquisitions, starting with the former alma maters of Head Coach Jason Chatwood.

Gonzaga University, the NCAA Division One baseball program in Spokane, Washington, and Colby Community College of the Kansas Jayhawk Conference, both have players ready to play for Sylvan Lake.

Anthony Garrett, Alex Zerfass and Nico Zeglin were the first players announced to the team.

The team also announced three players players who hail from closer to home.

Zachary Olson and Jared Olson, an outfielder and pitcher respectively, are from Red Deer.

Brayden Cust, an outfielder, is from Sherwood Park.

Aqil Samuel, general manager and president of baseball operations with the Gulls, said if there are players from Central Alberta who can add to the team and play at the level the team is looking they are being considered for the team.

“We’ve got a good start on the local feel. These first announcements are a big start for the team,” Samuel said.

He added there are a few other local players that are on their radar moving forward. Samuel says the Gulls are also scouting players in the Pacific northwest, and California.

“We’ve said that we want to be competitive from day one, and we are moving in that direction.”

Moving forward, the completion of the stadium is high on the list of next steps. Coming soon, season tickets sales will hit the shelves.

Samuel says season ticket sales should be out in time for the holidays.

“Once the calendar flips we are in a mad rush to the season start. It doesn’t feel like baseball weather right now, but it is coming quick,” Samuel said.