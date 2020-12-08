Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp accepting toy donations in exchange for skills camp

The local organization is holding its second annual Merry Christmas Bureau Skills Camp this weekend

Those who participated in the 2019 Merry Christmas Bureau Skills Camp pose for a photo with the gifts they donated to the Christmas Bureau. This year the hockey camp is once again accepting donations, though the skills camp will be held at a later date. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp is once again partnering with Lakeside Hockey Development and Complete Athlete for a toy drive.

This Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NexSource Centre, the hockey camp is hosting its second annual Hockey for a ‘Claus’ fundrasier.

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp alongside Lakeside Hockey Development and Complete Athlete are offering a free skills camp for those 11 and under, if they donate a $20 toy to the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

Graham Parsons, founder and president of the camp, says the Christmas Bureau is in need of donations to help local families out this holiday season.

“After speaking with [the Christmas Bureau] we found that it was really helpful last year.

“This will top it off for those who haven’t been adopted yet,” said Parsons.

Those who bring an unwrapped gift to be donated of at least $20, will be given free entry to a one-day skills camp hosted by the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp.

The skills camp will be hosted at a later date, once Alberta Health Service’s restrictions have opened up to allow for sports again.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp hits 45 year milestone

Parsons says he is hoping for late April of next year, but an official date will be made at a later time.

“Once you donate you will have free admission, but we will still need you to register on our website,” Parsons said, adding it helps to track those who will be attending the camp.

“We will keep track of the donations and who donated what, so we can ensure your session is taken care of.”

Those who donate will also be entered to win a free Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp Session in Sylvan Lake or Jasper.

Other prizes such as Assorted SLHC, Complete Athlete and Lakeside Hockey Development swag will also be up for grabs for those who donate.

“We are also really pleased that Panago Pizza is offering a free personal pizza [gift certificate] for each donation,” said Parsons.

Volunteers will be situated outside of the north entrance of the NexSource Centre, for the “drive-thru-style” toy donation.

“There is a need in our community and we can help.”

Registration for the camp can be done at sylvanlakehockeycamp.com

For more information, please email slhockeycamp@gmail.com or call 403-887-2575.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN

megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter