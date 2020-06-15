Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp goes ahead with 2020 sessions

The first session of the SLHC begins July 5, with the opening of the NexSource Centre

A lot of uncertainty has been swirling around summer activities in the light of the ongoing pandemic. Some good news was announced Monday morning from the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp.

With the announcement the NexSource Centre will be reopening for the summer, the summer hockey school will also be holding its weekly sessions.

Beginning July 5, the hockey camp will be back on the ice teaching the next generation of hockey stars the fundamentals.

Graham Parsons, founder and president of the camp, says it will look a bit different from years past.

“There will be new regulations and social distancing in place,” Parsons said.

A big change will be the number of players allowed per week.

The 2020 session will allow for a maximum of 72 registrants, down from the normal 108.

“We had to change our maximum to allow for social distancing and to follow the mandates from the province,” said Parsons.

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp run one week at a time, beginning July 5.

READ MORE: NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake announces re-opening date

“Although the news is very welcome, with previous indications, it did come as a bit of a surprise, so we are currently working through the restriction and protocol guidelines, with the municipality, to see how we can deliver the best program possible. Working out of a multi-use facility comes with unique challenges so it will take a few days to iron them all out,” the camp’s website states.

The website also says room and board will not be available for this season, as well as passes to the Aqua Splash, as it is closed for the summer.

More information about the camp and registration can be found online at: www.sylvanlakehockeycamp.com.

