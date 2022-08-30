Pictured, young players in the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp had to skate from one end of the arena to the other without being tagged by the coaches. Tagged players had to drop to the ice and be dragged off.

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp wraps up 48th year

After hosting about 100 kids a week for the last eight weeks, Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp is closing the door on another successful summer spent teaching youth to become better hockey players.

The camp incorporates on-ice, off-ice and classroom work for students. Young hockey players from around the world vie for a spot, with players coming from as far away as Denmark and Japan this year, said Graham Parsons, founder and president for Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp. The camp was full this year and had a waiting list.

